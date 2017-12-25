-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.28). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 645.22%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.39. 878,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,787. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2,300.00, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -22.31.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Hecht sold 113,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $1,714,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,017,385.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 115,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,491 in the last three months. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,184,000 after purchasing an additional 256,406 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $150,460,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,530,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,533,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,753,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,869,000 after acquiring an additional 848,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,622,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,357,000 after acquiring an additional 715,147 shares during the last quarter.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/0-22-earnings-per-share-expected-for-ironwood-pharmaceuticals-inc-irwd-this-quarter.html.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing product opportunities in areas of unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS C), and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (uncontrolled GERD), and vascular and fibrotic diseases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.