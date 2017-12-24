Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) to “Strong-Buy”

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The Bank of Princeton ( BPRN ) opened at $34.46 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the third quarter valued at about $14,555,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

