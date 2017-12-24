Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Transcat (TRNS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

TRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Singular Research started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.30 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Transcat ( NASDAQ TRNS ) opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.27, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Transcat by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Transcat by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 24,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 164,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Transcat by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc is a provider of calibration and laboratory instrument services and a distributor of professional grade test, measurement and control instrumentation. The Company conducts its business through two segments: service (Service) and distribution (Distribution). Through the Service segment, the Company offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance and other related services, a majority of which are processed through its asset management system, CalTrak (CalTrak).

