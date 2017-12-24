Zacks: Analysts Expect Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Weyerhaeuser posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,529. The company has a market cap of $26,577.54, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $36.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

In related news, insider Rhonda D. Hunter sold 23,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $843,149.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,904.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick R. Holley sold 227,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $7,968,302.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,623 shares of company stock worth $10,452,392. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

