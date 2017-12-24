Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce $358.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.40 million to $361.20 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $336.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $358.34 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $441.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 6,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $292,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,136.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Randall sold 2,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $76,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,882.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,460,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CS Mckee LP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 22,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ SHOO) traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $46.50. 325,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,741. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $2,790.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/zacks-analysts-expect-steven-madden-ltd-shoo-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-358-34-million.html.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.