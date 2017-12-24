Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.25. HMS reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). HMS had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

In related news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 29,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $597,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in HMS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,639,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 121,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HMS by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,230,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,167,000 after acquiring an additional 91,753 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,134,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,319,000 after acquiring an additional 72,082 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,546,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HMS by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMS (NASDAQ HMSY) opened at $17.13 on Friday. HMS has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,440.00, a PE ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

HMS declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) to Post $0.22 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/zacks-analysts-anticipate-hms-holdings-corp-hmsy-to-post-0-22-eps.html.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.