Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.79 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $49.45. 148,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,720. The company has a market cap of $1,450.00, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lipscomb S. Michael sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,208,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $84,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,785 shares of company stock worth $1,297,549 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,229,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,739,000 after buying an additional 189,048 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,558,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) to Announce $0.49 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/zacks-analysts-anticipate-altra-industrial-motion-corp-aimc-to-announce-0-49-eps.html.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.