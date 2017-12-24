YY (YY) Downgraded by Vetr

Vetr downgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $116.48 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on YY. ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of YY from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of YY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.63.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) opened at $114.60 on Thursday. YY has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $123.48. The stock has a market cap of $7,289.95, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.20.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. YY had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $464.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. YY’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in YY by 93.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in YY during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in YY during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in YY during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in YY by 17.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YY

YY Inc (YY) is a social platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, video and text on personal computers and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include YY IVAS and others, Huya broadcasting, and 100 Education. YY enables users to create and organize groups of varying sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting and e-learning.

