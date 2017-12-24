Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) opened at C$46.16 on Friday. Winpak has a 1-year low of C$44.54 and a 1-year high of C$61.43. The company has a market cap of $2,970.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Winpak alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WPK. CIBC lowered shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Winpak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$61.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.75.

WARNING: “Winpak Ltd. (WPK) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/winpak-ltd-wpk-to-issue-0-03-quarterly-dividend.html.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers flexible packaging products, such as barrier shrink bags, modified atmosphere packaging products, rollstock and specialty films, zipper stand-up pouches, and vacuum pouches.

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.