Winnebago Industries (WGO) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE WGO) opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,782.24, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Winnebago Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 19th that permits the company to buyback $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 794.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 466,975 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 597,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,930,000 after purchasing an additional 210,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,620,000 after purchasing an additional 157,772 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

