William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc (KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of CarMax (NYSE KMX) opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. CarMax has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $12,033.78, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

In related news, COO William C. Jr. Wood sold 201,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $14,837,125.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,502.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,671,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,955 shares of company stock valued at $45,660,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

