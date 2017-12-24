Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) PT Set at $5.00 by Craig Hallum

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) has been assigned a $5.00 price objective by Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WPRT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $381.78, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,936,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,464,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/westport-fuel-systems-wprt-pt-set-at-5-00-by-craig-hallum.html.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc, formerly Westport Innovations Inc, is a Canada-based provider of low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. It operates through the Westport Operations segment. The Westport Operations segment designs, manufactures and sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and to aftermarket customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.