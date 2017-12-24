Wendy J. Hills Sells 31,273 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Stock

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) SVP Wendy J. Hills sold 31,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $700,827.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,400.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) opened at $22.49 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1,890.00, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $289.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, incorporated on December 24, 1981, is a holding company. The Company is a mutual fund and asset management company. The Company provides investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting, and distribution and shareholder services administration to Waddell & Reed Advisors group of mutual funds (the Advisors Funds), Ivy Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios (Ivy Funds VIP), InvestEd Portfolios and 529 college savings plan (collectively, the Funds), and the Ivy Global Investors Fund SICAV (the SICAV) and its Ivy Global Investors sub-funds (the IGI Funds), and institutional and separately managed accounts.

