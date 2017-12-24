Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in AdvisorShares Trust (HDGE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in AdvisorShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDGE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AdvisorShares Trust were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDGE. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000.

AdvisorShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDGE) opened at $7.84 on Friday. AdvisorShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

