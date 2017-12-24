Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) a $101.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $101.00 price objective on Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. CIBC lowered their target price on Wal-Mart Stores from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Wal-Mart Stores from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $87.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.78.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at $98.21 on Thursday. Wal-Mart Stores has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $291,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $122.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, EVP John R. Furner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $119,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 826,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $79,677,612.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,345,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,430,815.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,421,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,398,832. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 5.8% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 3.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 89.2% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 456.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

