Weir Group’s (WEIR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($32.30) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEIR. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.26) to GBX 2,300 ($30.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($31.63) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,530 ($34.05) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,220 ($29.88) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weir Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,117.65 ($28.50).

Shares of Weir Group (WEIR) opened at GBX 2,110 ($28.40) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4,740.00 and a P/E ratio of 7,033.33. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,696 ($22.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,154 ($28.99).

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,016 ($27.13) per share, with a total value of £5,040 ($6,783.31).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in engineering businesses. The Company’s business operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment is engaged in the provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

