WD-40 (WDFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on WDFC. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.25.

Shares of WD-40 ( NASDAQ WDFC ) opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,632.43, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.51. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $122.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Jay Rembolt sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total transaction of $76,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.

