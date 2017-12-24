Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 226.6% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Vetr upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

In related news, Director John Anthony Lederer purchased 20,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $184,324.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,878.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72,543.55, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmacy operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-shares-sold-by-sei-investments-co.html.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.