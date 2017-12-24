Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of Voya Financial (VOYA) opened at $51.14 on Friday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9,190.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.39). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $226.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment and insurance company. The Company operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment is a provider of retirement services and products in the United States. The Investment Management segment offers domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternatives products and solutions.

