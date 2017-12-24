Vistra Energy’s (VST) Hold Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
VST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Vistra Energy to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.88.
Vistra Energy (NYSE VST) opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Vistra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
In related news, CFO J William Holden III bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $34,542.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Burke sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $243,206.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 46,344 shares of company stock worth $845,620.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vistra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 518,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vistra Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter.
Vistra Energy Company Profile
Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.
