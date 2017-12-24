Visa Inc (V) Stake Lowered by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $240,545.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $77,005.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $707,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,262. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc ( V ) opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232,873.19, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Visa Inc has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $114.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Visa had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.35 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.02.

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

