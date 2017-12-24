Veritone (VERI) Earns Sell Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their sell rating on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) in a report issued on Thursday morning. B. Riley currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price objective on Veritone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price objective on Veritone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $13.20) on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Veritone has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.88). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 1,887.29% and a negative net margin of 416.28%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,740,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/veritone-veri-earns-sell-rating-from-b-riley.html.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc is a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The Company’s platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.