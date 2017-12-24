Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Varian Medical Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.5808254955089 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems (VAR) traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,693. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,142.91, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.39.

In related news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $97,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $110,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,624,845. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

