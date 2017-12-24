Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) Holdings Cut by Axa

Axa trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 60.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 180.6% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 52.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd in the second quarter valued at about $145,000.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66,180.00 and a PE ratio of -6.14. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $45.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.2121 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.32%.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

