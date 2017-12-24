ValuEngine Upgrades Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) to Hold

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) opened at $9.11 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (Oramed) is engaged in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs and vaccines presently delivered via injection. Oramed’s flagship product, an orally ingestible insulin capsule in phase II clinical trials, is focused on the treatment of diabetes. The Company is developing orally ingestible protein oral delivery (POD) technology for the delivery of drugs presently administered by way of injection.

