Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.85 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,025,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,055,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167,945 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,117,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Schlumberger Limited. ( SLB ) opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94,003.88, a P/E ratio of 172.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 1.86%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 512.83%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $219,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

