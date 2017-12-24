Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.0742043605895 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on USAP. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13, a PE ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/universal-stainless-alloy-products-usap-receiving-favorable-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company’s manufacturing process involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.