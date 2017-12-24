Universal Health Services (UHS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Press coverage about Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Health Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 46.2309264467808 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE UHS) traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.06. 714,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,721. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $129.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,892.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.27). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.08.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

