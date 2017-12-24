United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -0.02

News coverage about United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) has trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Security Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2854131518662 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ UBFO) remained flat at $$11.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.75. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $11.15.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares is the bank holding company for United Security Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a California state-chartered bank. The Bank operates in the segment of providing banking services to commercial establishments and individuals primarily in the San Joaquin Valley of California. The Bank offers a range of services for commercial customers and account holders, including online banking, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machine (ATM) services, payroll direct deposit, cashier’s checks, traveler’s checks, money orders and foreign drafts.

