Under Armour (UAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have not only seen a steep decline in a year but have also underperformed the industry by a wide margin. Despite reporting an earnings beat in the third quarter, the stock failed to recover as investors’ sentiments were hurt by a conservative sales guidance for 2017. Moreover, the decline in sales in North America has been a major concern for investors in the past few quarters. It now expects net revenues in 2017 to rise low-single digits, down from the earlier estimate of an increase of 9-11% over the 2016 level. We also observe that earnings estimates have witnessed downward revisions. Nevertheless, sustained focus on brand development, expansion of direct-to-consumer and technology-based fitness business bode well. Earlier, management announced a restructuring plan in order to utilize financial resources more efficiently. This will better cater to the evolving demands of the changing consumer environment.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of Under Armour ( NYSE UAA ) opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6,850.72, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $2,486,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $4,363,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $18,697,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $15,325,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

