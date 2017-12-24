U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holdings Trimmed by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) opened at $54.46 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $90,492.04, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

