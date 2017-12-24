Tucows (TCX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tucows from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

Tucows (NASDAQ TCX) opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. Tucows has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Allen Karp sold 3,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $189,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jody Stocks sold 500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $31,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,370.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $894,367 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tucows during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tucows during the second quarter valued at about $803,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Tucows during the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tucows by 310.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 341,913 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile, fixed high-speed Internet access services, Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio services.

