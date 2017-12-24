Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News stories about Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tsakos Energy Navigation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.0600058679098 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) opened at $3.89 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $322.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. It operates a fleet of approximately 57 modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers that provide marine transportation services for national and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium and short-term charters.

