Tribune Media (TRCO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tribune Media earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0540787896134 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Tribune Media (NYSE TRCO) traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.50. 419,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,892. The company has a market capitalization of $3,710.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Tribune Media has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $43.04.

Get Tribune Media alerts:

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.81 million. Tribune Media had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. Tribune Media’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. equities analysts predict that Tribune Media will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Tribune Media’s payout ratio is currently -144.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tribune Media in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

In related news, insider Tribune L.P. Oaktree sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $282,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tribune Media (TRCO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/tribune-media-trco-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Tribune Media

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.