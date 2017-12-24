Travelers Companies (TRV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Travelers Companies earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.1192167700574 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. ValuEngine raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.01.

Travelers Companies ( TRV ) traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $134.39. 878,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,770.00, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total transaction of $2,623,662.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,170.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 33,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $4,458,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,347,753. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

