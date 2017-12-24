Traders Sell Shares of CF Industries (CF) on Strength (CF)

Traders sold shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) on strength during trading on Friday. $24.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.90 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, CF Industries had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. CF Industries traded up $0.46 for the day and closed at $41.71

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Cowen boosted their target price on CF Industries from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

The stock has a market cap of $9,730.00, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.63 million. CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.57%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $273,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 218.4% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $126,000. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

