Traders Buy Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on weakness during trading on Friday. $60.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $39.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.78 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Constellation Brands had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Constellation Brands traded down ($0.79) for the day and closed at $223.81

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43,933.33, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Mullin sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.01, for a total transaction of $3,955,441.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,237.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Mullin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $10,472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,662 shares of company stock worth $15,564,585 in the last 90 days. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

