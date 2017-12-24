TICC Capital Corp. (TICC) COO Purchases $47,141.38 in Stock

TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $47,141.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saul B. Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 31,161 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $181,045.41.

On Friday, December 15th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 8,498 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,628.32.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,445 shares of TICC Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,403.30.

On Monday, December 11th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 450 shares of TICC Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,745.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 1,050 shares of TICC Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $6,394.50.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 8,485 shares of TICC Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,164.55.

On Monday, November 13th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,916 shares of TICC Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $77,754.32.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 5,835 shares of TICC Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,951.65.

On Monday, November 6th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 26,431 shares of TICC Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $154,621.35.

Shares of TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ TICC) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 216,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,587. TICC Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $298.07, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 19.74.

TICC Capital (NASDAQ:TICC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). TICC Capital had a net margin of 94.98% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. TICC Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that TICC Capital Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. TICC Capital’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TICC Capital by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 210,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of TICC Capital by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TICC Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TICC Capital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TICC Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TICC. TheStreet raised TICC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. National Securities downgraded TICC Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded TICC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TICC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded TICC Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

TICC Capital Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return. The Company primarily focuses on seeking current income by investing primarily in corporate debt securities. The Company’s debt investments may include syndicated loans and bilateral loans.

