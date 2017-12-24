TICC Capital Corp. (TICC) CEO Purchases $86,418.09 in Stock

TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 14,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $86,418.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan H. Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TICC Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 40,260 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $234,313.20.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 22,737 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $138,240.96.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 1,070 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $6,516.30.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 25,529 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $153,684.58.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 53,316 shares of TICC Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $315,630.72.

Shares of TICC Capital Corp. (TICC) traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 216,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,587. The stock has a market cap of $298.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 19.74 and a quick ratio of 19.74. TICC Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $8.19.

TICC Capital (NASDAQ:TICC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million. TICC Capital had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 94.98%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. equities analysts predict that TICC Capital Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. TICC Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities upgraded TICC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded TICC Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded TICC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TICC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TICC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TICC Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of TICC Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 130,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TICC Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TICC Capital by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of TICC Capital by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TICC Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/ticc-capital-corp-ticc-ceo-purchases-86418-09-in-stock.html.

TICC Capital Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return. The Company primarily focuses on seeking current income by investing primarily in corporate debt securities. The Company’s debt investments may include syndicated loans and bilateral loans.

Receive News & Ratings for TICC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TICC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.