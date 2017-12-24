Tian Qiao Chen Buys 406,069 Shares of Community Health Systems (CYH) Stock

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen acquired 406,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,624,276.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tian Qiao Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Tian Qiao Chen purchased 100,164 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $396,649.44.

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE CYH) opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,377,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,361,000 after purchasing an additional 424,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 31.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,508,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 226.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,482,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 226,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,645,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 167,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

