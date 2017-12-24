The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Cut by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 350,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 118,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 408.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,809 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 46.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 161,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO) opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $194,286.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 140.95%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 9th. increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $15,578,834.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,399.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

