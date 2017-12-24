Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.79.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) opened at $54.18 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3,920.78, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $66,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Celia Catlett sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $180,732.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,963 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.2% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

