Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Holdings Reduced by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 32,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 86,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Dan L. Batrack sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $3,025,351.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 318,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,461,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janis B. Salin sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $371,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,301.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,019 shares of company stock valued at $11,385,910. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTEK ) opened at $48.50 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2,702.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

