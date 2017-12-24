Tenaris (TS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TS. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cowen set a $28.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tenaris from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Tenaris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of Tenaris (NYSE TS) opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,658.37, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.65. Tenaris has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $37.21.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Tenaris had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

