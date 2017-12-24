Telaria (TLRA) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telaria earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 42.89198198062 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Telaria from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Telaria (NYSE TLRA) traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 206,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,893. The company has a market capitalization of $197.66, a PE ratio of 99.77 and a beta of 1.19. Telaria has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Telaria had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

In other news, Director Vii Lp Canaan sold 132,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $536,782.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren Lee sold 93,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $380,129.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,035 shares of company stock worth $2,085,033. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc, formerly Tremor Video, Inc, is a software company. The Company provides a data-driven software platform. The Company’s Telaria is designed to monetize and manage premium video inventory wherever and however audiences are watching. The solutions offered by the Company includes programmatic live television, market updates, device-specific reporting, over-the-top content (OTT) specific features, monitor buying patterns, revenue capture, live insights and letter revenue decisions.

