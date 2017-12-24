Tegna Inc (TGNA) Holdings Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,771 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tegna were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tegna by 0.6% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tegna by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tegna by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Tegna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tegna by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Todd A. Mayman sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $465,162.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $105,960.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,666.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGNA. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tegna in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tegna in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Tegna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tegna in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tegna in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Tegna Inc (NYSE TGNA) opened at $14.19 on Friday. Tegna Inc has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $3,038.71, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Tegna had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $464.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Tegna Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tegna declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tegna’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Tegna Company Profile

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

