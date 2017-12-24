Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Syndax Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6605707430383 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 116,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.22, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.26. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 4,304.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/syndax-pharmaceuticals-sndx-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-accern-reports.html.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.