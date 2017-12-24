Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Summit Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2539415070751 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMMT shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ SMMT ) traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,605. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 and a PE ratio of -24.55.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in drug development. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. It is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

