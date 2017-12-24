Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Fort L.P. raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 152.7% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 38.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 11.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 730.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 291,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 256,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc ( NYSE RGR ) opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $987.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.08. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $68.80.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a range of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

