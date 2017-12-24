Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Strongbridge Biopharma earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.7525737936035 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ SBBP) opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.21 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.89, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.70. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for a range of diseases. The Company’s commercial product, KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

